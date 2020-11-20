NEW COVID-19 cases have rebounded upwards to 773 in Alicante Province according to the regional health ministry’s report last night(November 19).

That compares to 640 seven days earlier and 557 on Wednesday evening.

The figure across the whole of the Valencian Community stands at 2,207, up by 297 over 24 hours and 61 more than on the previous Thursday.

29 people died in the Community, 15 of them being in Alicante Province.

Hospitalisations stand at 545 in Alicante Province, down by seven over 24 hours, with 113 patients in ICU’s.

13 coronavirus outbreaks were reported in the province, with two groupings in Torrevieja totalling 12 cases due to socialisation.

Callosa de Segura reported two outbreaks adding up to 13 cases and other areas on the list were Almoradi, Aspe, Benidorm, Elda, Dolores, San Fulgencio, Orihuela City, Monovar, and Banyeres de Mariola.