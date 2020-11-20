POLICE are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Mallorca.

The incident occurred 200 metres from the Can Blau roundabout in Palma on Wednesday evening.

The victim, aged 54, was crossing the road with a friend, aged 47, when a car smashed into them.

Another friend decided to wait on the pavement and witnessed the crash.

Both of the men who crossed the road were seriously injured and rushed to hospital.

The 54-year-old man suffered severe head trauma and fractures in both legs and was put in Son Espases’ intensive care unit.

He died on Thursday morning.

The 47-year-old man remains in Son Llatzer hospital and will be operated on for a broken leg.

According to investigators, the men had crossed the road in a ‘dimly lit’ spot.

The only information provided about the car at this time is that it was black in colour.

CCTV footage is currently being analysed by the police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities.

It comes one month after a man was killed in a fatal hit-and-run on the Manacor highway.

The victim, aged 55 and originally from the Czech Republic, was found by a motorist lying unconscious on the side of the road beside his car.

All indications pointed to the man being hit by a car while he was attending to his vehicle.