OFFICERS from the Policia Nacional have made seven arrests in a nationwide swoop on a gang dedicated to the distribution of child pornography.

According to a press release, the investigation began after a tip off from Homeland Security in the United States of the distribution of illicit material through various internet servers across Spain.

Investigations led officers to the doors of seven men, ranging from 23 to 70-years-old, in various locations including Malaga, Las Palmas, Zaragoza, A, Coruna, Madrid and Barcelona.

During the investigation, officers also managed to identify one of the minors involved in the images.

It was revealed that the child was the victim of abuse from his own father, who had died years earlier, with a history of drug use and trafficking.

Among the men arrested, a 37-year-old from Barcelona worked as an electrical repair man who was discovered to have a fixation on images of young boys from eastern Europe.

Another was discovered to be a 70-year-old retiree from Las Palmas, who created original content with young girls from the area.

A 23-year-old delivery driver from Malaga and a 40-year-old telemarketer were also among the accused, however most shockingly, a school sports teacher from Zaragoza.

The 55-year-old used his position in the school to gather hundreds of images of adolescent minors during school hours and summer camps.

During the raids, thousands of images stored on dozens of computers and laptops were seized, along with mobile phones and other electrical equipment.