LATEST coronavirus case figures for Alicante Province last night(November 23) from the Valencian Health Ministry reported 305 new positives over the weekend, compared to 204 the previous Monday.

The Valencian Community as a whole reported 616, up by 135 over week.

There were 53 deaths across the region.

Hospitalisations stand at 531 in Alicante Province, down by 13 over seven days.

Patients in ICUs have remained stable at 110(down one) over a week.

Tonight’s report tends to be significantly higher in terms of new cases and will be a useful barometer in measuring if infection rates are slowing down over a seven day period.

55 new outbreaks were reported yesterday across the Valencian Community, with two major incidents reported in Alicante Province.

27 people were infected in Alicante in an outbreak caused by socialising while there were 17 infections in Elda related to a work site.