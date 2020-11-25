A MAN has been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman in Mallorca.

Investigators say the detainee, aged 35, has refused to answer any questions related to the incident.

Police launched a manhunt after the woman reported being sexually assaulted in a field in Lloseta on November 21.

The woman had been drinking in a bar on Avenida del Coco when she was approached by the suspect.

According to the victim’s testimony, the suspect had asked for her number and tried to kiss her.

When the bar closed, the suspect offered to walk her home to which she agreed to.

When they reached a field close to her apartment, the suspect struck her on the head, abdomen and back with his motorcycle helmet.

She fell to the ground and was raped by the man.

The woman told her parents about the attack the next morning and was taken to hospital.

Doctors confirmed that she had injuries that matched a sexual assault, including vaginal lesions.

It comes as three people were arrested over an alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Gandia.

This was the third group rape of a teenager in the Valencia Province within three weeks after attacks on girls aged 14 and 15.