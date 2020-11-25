HOTELS on the Costa Blanca are offering cheap long term rental deals to try to fill up their empty rooms.

The Campanille Hotel group has introduced a month-long stay at its Alicante City outlet for just €500 per month, after successfully launching the discount in Barcelona.

That’s around €100 less than for most comparable rental properties in Alicante.

Guests can enjoy free parking and Wi-Fi access, as well as a room with a fridge and oven for a full self-catering stay.

The facility claims to have hit occupancy rates of up to 50% during the year in spite of the pandemic and the various travelling restrictions.

The Alicante Campanille manager, Delphine Fernandez said:

“The idea came from our headquarters in Barcelona and we have a specific area of our Alicante hotel that we have designated for long-term rentals, as occupancy rates are currently low.”

Plans are afoot to extend the offer to other Campanille hotels in Elche and Murcia.

The budget B&B chain with hotels in Alicante and Elche are also offering a €500 monthly deal.

The package includes room cleaning, twice-weekly changing of bed sheets, free Wi-Fi, and complementary coffee, all without even having to pay a deposit for a booking.

In Benidorm, the few hotels that are open like The Dynastic are trying to tempt customers with free tickets to attractions like Terra Natura.

The resort also launched a push this year to target the growing number of digital nomads who do teleworking from international locations.

Benidorm’s Belroy Hotel is actively encouraging the nomads to come and stay there.

Owner, Federico Fuster, said: “We thought about this before the pandemic, but we are dedicating part of our hotel to a different kind of customer, who stays with us to work.”