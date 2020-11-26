THE High Court of Justice (TSJ) for Andalucia, Ceuta and Melilla has given a man four years in prison for raping a woman on August 15, 2017.

Around 2am in Sevilla, the woman asked the man where she could buy tobacco, and he offered to escort her to the next kiosk.

Although she said that was unnecessary numerous times, he followed her anyway and lingered as she made the purchase.

Then he led her down a side street and raped her.

She cried for help, but nobody heard. Afterwards she went to the Virgen del Rocio hospital, whose staff alerted the authorities.

Announced this Wednesday, the judge gave the perpetrator a mild sentence due to the extenuating circumstances of his mental health, drug addiction, and confession of the crime.

He also has to pay the victim €1500 in compensation, is not allowed to go within 200m of her for eight years and will be on probation for five years after his release.