POLICE and Customs officers have discovered over £20,000 of hashish along Gibraltar’s coast yesterday in two separate operations.

The finds were made during a patrol at Eastern Beach and a search of a building in Sir Herbert Miles Road.

The first find took place at 11am on November 25 when Customs officers were on patrol at Easter Beach and noticed a number of empty fuel tanks on the shoreline.

“A search was conducted immediately and 12 empty containers were found,” said the Customs.

“A few hours later and acting on information received by a member of the public, officer’s retrieved four packages wrapped in brown tape in the same area.”

HASH UP: Four packages were found at the beach adding up to nearly 3kg

Inside the packages there were twenty slabs of cannabis resin weighing 2.9kg in total that could be sold at £14,500 to users.

In the other incident, a building on Sir Herbert Miles Road was searched by the RGP with help from the Customs sniffer dogs.

A total of £6500 worth of cannabis resin was found at this location.

Both finds are now being investigated by the RGP and Customs respectively.