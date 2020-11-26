MARBELLA has begun work on extending the coastal pathway from its urban area to the Las Chapas district.

The works, spanning 500 metres, will connect the eastern end of El Cable beach with Rio Real.

The €620,000 extension will add to the stretch of the Senda Litoral which already runs from San Pedro to Nueva Andalucia and Marbella centre.

The new connection is expected to be finished within three months and will come complete with lights, LED floor lighting, bins and benches.

?????El @Ayto_Marbella amplía el paseo marítimo desde El Cable a Río Real para conectar Marbella con el distrito de Las Chapas y dar continuidad a la senda litoral ? https://t.co/drrYnGZh7Y#Marbella pic.twitter.com/PXO762KGes — Ayto. Marbella (@Ayto_Marbella) November 24, 2020

Marbella mayor Angela Muñoz said the extension has had difficulty as it passes close to many homes along the beach.

But the Partido Popular leader said that ‘situation’ has been resolved ‘with all legal guarantees.’

“The objective is to extend the walkway to Rio Real, where there is also a footbridge that continues the link to the Las Chapas area,” the mayor said.