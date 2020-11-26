AT least 400,000 doses of vaccine against the coronavirus will be made available to the Valencian Community across the first three months of 2021.

Regional president, Ximo Puig, said that the region expects to get the first doses in January.

Two doses will be required for each person with a gap of three weeks between the two inoculations.

Puig confirmed that the national vaccination plan would be followed locally.

That means that nursing home residents and staff would be the first to get the injections, as well as health service workers.

In Alicante Province, there are an estimated 13,500 people living and working in residential homes, along with 19,600 health staff.

The number of doses is based purely on the Pfizer vaccine which means that vaccine estimates are on the low side, as other sources are expected to boost availability.