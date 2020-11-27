THE Cruzcampo brewery in Malaga has launched a brand new strong ale that will make sweet-toothed beer lovers rejoice.

Cruzcampo Strong Ale: ‘La Fabrica’ will be launched in the coming weeks from their micro brewery in the Soho District of Malaga.

The Limited Edition ale will use locally sourced produce, including naturally harvested cane honey from the Axarquian village of Frigiliana.

The brewers behind the new ale, Jorge Varela and Juan Jimenez, explain that the new creation hopes to represent the Cruzcampo brewery’s newly acquired ‘Taste of Malaga’ seal.

“Our new artisan creation is the result of the fusion of two elements: the toasted sweetness of a high-quality ingredient such as ‘cane honey’ from Frigiliana, with notes of caramel and dried fruits from an award-winning craft beer like Cruzcampo Strong Ale,” said Varela.

The cane honey used in the brewing process comes from southern Europe’s last remaining sugar cane harvesting plant.

Owned by Sociedad De la Torre SA and run by Javier Mesa of Nuestra Señora del Carmen, the plant produces a uniquely textured and sweet flavour only found in the area of Frigiliana.

“After learning about the work of creation and innovation of the young teachers of Cruzcampo, I knew that the result of bringing ‘cane honey’ to a beer was going to be a success,” said Mesa on his collaboration with Cruzcampo.

Cruzcampo has recently been awarded the coveted ‘Sabores de Malaga’ quality seal, thanks to the micro-brewery’s innovations in IPAs and pale ales.