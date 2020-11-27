ANDALUCIA has registered 2,085 cases Friday as its figures continue to improve across the board.

Today’s figure is 1,464 fewer than Thursday’s and represents a week-on-week drop of 1,588.

According to figures released by the Junta, Cadiz counted the most infections in the past 24 hours with 402.

The province was followed by Sevilla with 342, Malaga 317, Granada 265, Jaen 224, Cordoba 182, Almeria 180 and Huelva 176.

Meanwhile there have been 61 deaths from the virus recorded in Andalucia Friday – up from yesterday’s 54.

Cordoba leads the daily death count with 15, followed by Sevilla with 13, Granada 10, Malaga nine, Jaen six and Almeria and Cadiz with four each.

As of Friday there are 2,415 people hospitalised with the virus in Andalucia, representing 136 fewer patients than the day before.

The figures continue to paint the picture of a lowering infection and hospitalisation rate.

However the death rate is not dropping in the same manner, although it is hoped to begin declining after the weekend as the stricter measures enter their fourth week.