MALAGA’S Christmas lights switch on today with an additional seven streets included in the twinkling Christmas light displays.

This year there will be no musical performances or lighting inaugurations to avoid crowds in the city centre.

In fact, the time the lights will be switched on has not been specified to avoid people travelling into Malaga city to view the inauguration.

However, as a novelty, an additional seven streets of the capital will be included in Malaga’s twinkling light display: Fernan Gonzalez, Esparteros, Comedias and Nosquera, as well as the roundabouts of Manuel Alcantara and Albert Camus, and the Plaza Eugenio Chicano.

This year the lighting will feature a musical thread made up of carols that will be played for as long as the lights are lit.

Further additions to brightening up the dark winter nights include a luminous nativity scene in the Manuel Atencia Gardens and in the area of Alcazabilla an almond tree will be set up.

The Malaga Christmas lights, are one of the highlights of the festive period particularly those in Calle Larios.

The festive forest theme of previous years, decorated with suns, angels and autumn leaves, will bring much needed cheer to the capital.

The city will also have five large Christmas trees located in the Plaza de la Constitucion, Molina Lario, Parque Huelin, Plaza de La Marina and Plaza Enrique Garcia Herrera (Camas).

Four entrances to the city have already been decorated for Christmas: Ciudad Jardin, El Candado, Plaza Manuel Azaña and Avenida de Andalucia.



Additionally there are twinkling Christmas light displays in each of the city’s 11 districts, concentrated in the commercial areas.

The assembly of the lights in all the emblematic areas, which represent more than a hundred streets of the city, as well as the ‘Christmas Forest’ in Calle Larios, amounts to €798,000.

Last year, 2019, the cost of the electricity consumed by the festive lighting represented an expenditure of €9,676.8 euros, compared to €53,760 ten years ago in 2009, highlighting Malaga’s excellent sustainable environmental management.