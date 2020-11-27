NEW COVID-19 case rates are continuing to fall on a weekly basis across the Valencian Community.

1,508 infections were reported in the region, according to the latest Valencian health ministry report last night(November 26).

That’s 699 less than the previous Thursday.

The same trend is maintained in Alicante Province with 589 new positives compared to 773 a week earlier.

28 people died across the Community, with 12 fatalities in Alicante Province, which is one fewer death than on November 19.

Hospitalisations are significantly down in Alicante Province at 430, down by 115 over a week.

Patients in ICU beds have fallen from 113 to 104.

19 new outbreaks were reported in the province with the largest being in Benejuzar involving 13 people though social contact.