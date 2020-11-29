THE remains of a 12th century Benidorm area castle are being revamped to become a tourist attraction.

€133,000 is being spent on Polop Castle to repair the remaining parts of the structure that have deteriorated over time.

The fortress site was declared an Asset of Cultural Interest(BIC) in 1997 but recent years have seen it fall into a serious state of disrepair.

Improvements have been funded by the Alicante Provincial Council with its architecture deputy, Juan Francisco Perez Llorca, recently joining Polop mayor, Gabriel Fernandez, to check out the site.

“Polop Castle is a perfect example of the important historical legacy of the province that smaller municipalities treasure,” said Perez Llorca.

Information boards will be erected around the castle grounds to tell visitors about its history.

The fortress stands on a hill to give it a dominating view over Polop.

It was built as part of the Almohad North African Berber empire dating back to the 12th century.

In the 19th century, the area was transformed into a cemetery.