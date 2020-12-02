SPAIN recorded 9,331 coronavirus cases Wednesday as its infection rate continues to decline.

While it is 1,074 more cases than those recorded on Tuesday, it is the second day in a row that the daily tally has been below 10,000.

The all important cumulative incidence rate now stands at 251 cases per 100,000 cases.

There are now no regions with an incidence rate above 400, seen as a critical level.

Of the more than 9,000 cases detected Wednesday, 5,060 correspond to tests performed in the past 24 hours.

A large portion of these came from Madrid (1,140), Catalunya (788) and the Basque Country (516).

The daily death toll finally saw a reprieve Wednesday, with 273 people losing their lives, which while still tragic and concerning, is signifcantly lower than Tuesday’s 442.

However the weekly average death toll still remains above 1,000 (1,051).