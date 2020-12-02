A VIDEO posted on popular sharing platform TikTok by members of the Guardia Civil has received harsh internal criticism.

The minute-long video was uploaded by members of the Benemerita Police Force in the Basque Country and shows a number of officers dancing to the song ‘Jerusalema’.

Since the video has been uploaded, it has received over 1.2 million likes.

The public response to the video has been generally positive, with many praising the force for its ‘human’ approach.

However Police Unions have called the video an ’embarrassing spectacle’, claiming it devalues the image of the Guardia Civil.

“Nunca se entregará por los caminos a cantos, ni distracciones impropias del carácter y posición que ocupa. Su silencio y seriedad deben imponer más que sus armas”. Artículo 14 de la Cartilla de la @guardiacivil. pic.twitter.com/RnCAS6Xbzo — Macarena Olona (@Macarena_Olona) December 1, 2020

“The video does nothing but discredit the individuals who appear in the video,” read a statement from the Spanish Association of the Guardia Civil.

“It shows an abuse of the Guardia Civil uniform, not only is it a work uniform, but also a symbol of the authority the Guardia Civil aims to maintain across Spain.”

“We are not protecting the streets with TikTok dances,” claimed the Asociacion Pro Guardia Civil (APROGC).

Bosses at the Union de Oficiales de la Benemerita gave the harshest criticism in a statement shared on Twitter.

“We have recently been made aware of an embarrassing spectacle on the social network Tik Tok,” it read.

“We want to express the feeling of shame that many members of the Guardia Civil are bringing via Tik Tok.”