POLICIA Nacional have arrested a 67-year-old fugitive in Torrevieja.

The suspect had been on the run after being sentenced to 10 months in prison for crimes committed between 1998 and 2004 in the Netherlands.

The Swede had already had an International Arrest Warrant placed on him by Dutch authorities.

Sources admit he had been ‘in hiding’ throughout the Vega Baja region for some time.

The 10 month sentence was handed down after the man was found guilty of ‘various economic and financial crimes,’ over some 20 years ago.