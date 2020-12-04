NETFLIX have announced a Korean remake of the Spanish hit series Money Heist.

And with over 65 million households tuning in to watch the original series, it’s no wonder the streaming service want to capitalise on the show’s success.

While the original Money Heist (Casa de Papel) was written by Alex Pina, the Korean version will be penned by Ryu Yong-Jae who is previously known for My Holo Love.

“Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people,” Pina told Variety.

“That’s why I find it so fascinating that the world of La Casa de Papel is so attractive to Korean creators to do an adaptation. The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to me to be a milestone, which I’m really delighted about,” he said.

In a statement Netflix told reporters: “The international popularity of the La Casa de Papel is proof that significant works based in different cultures and languages can be widely distributed by Netflix and loved by audiences worldwide.”

It has been announced that the Korean remake will have 12 chapters, but the release date is still unconfirmed.

Meanwhile, the fifth and final season of the original Money Heist is currently in production and slated for 2021.