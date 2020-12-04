FAMED flamenco dancer Rafael Amargo has been arrested for drug trafficking.

The performer’s partner was also detained while the authorities searched their home, where they found methamphetamines.

Amargo is allegedly facing charges for drug trafficking and criminal association, according to Efe news agency.

At 45-years-old, Amargo is well-known in Spain’s dance scene and was due to star in a new production at La Latina theater in Madrid days after his arrest on December 1.

Police captured the dancer when he was leaving his parents home in the early evening on Tuesday.

Armargo had moved back in with his relatives after a slew of financial troubles despite his career success.

The dancer gained notoriety after performing in productions including Quijote, El amor brujo and Poeta en Nueva York.