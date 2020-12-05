VIAJES Interrias player Paula Dapena has recieved threats after refusing to take part in a tribute for Diego Maradona.

The player sat with her back to the sideline during a minute of silence for the legendary Argentinian player before a friendly match last weekend.

When questioned, Dapena said she refused to take part because of domestic violence allegations made against the icon in the past.

Years ago, an argument between Maradona and his partner was captured on camera but the sportsman was never charged.

Although the female footballer was inundated with messages of support online there were also a myriad of threats, which Dapena has said she plans to report to the authorities.

“They are not going to silence me,” she told Sport Daily. “I would do it again.”

Diego Maradona died of a heart attack at his home on the outskirts of Buenos Aires on November 25.

An industry in mourning, many sports stars have paid tribute to the footballer, including the Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone.