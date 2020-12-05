SPAIN’S Valencian Community, including the Costa Blanca, will see bars and restaurants able to stay open until 1.00am over four nights of the festive season.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, announced today(December 5) a greater loosening of restrictions than initially expected.

They pretty much follow national guidelines agreed between all Spanish regions last week.

The night-time curfew will be delayed by 90 minutes to a 1.30am start on December 24, 25, and 31, as well as on January 1.

Those are the same evenings as the extra hours for the hard-pressed hospitality industry with service ending at 12.30am ahead of a 1.00am closure.

Customers can only be served until 11.00pm under the current rules in the Valencia region.

Tables at bars and restaurants can accommodate up to six people, but the Valencian government says that can be extended to ten people consisting of family members and people who live together under the same roof.

The same limits apply for domestic gatherings on December 23, 24, 25, 31 and January 1.

The regional border closure has been extended until January 15, but will be relaxed between December 23 to 25, December 31, and January 1 in cases where travellers can prove they are going to a home of a close relative.

No mention was made as to what relaxations are planned, if any, for the Three Kings holiday period on January 5 and 6.