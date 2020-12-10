ANDALUCIA has announced several changes to its coronavirus restrictions which will take force from midnight on December 12.

Speaking at a press conference tonight, Junta president Juanma Moreno said the lifting of restrictions will take place over two phases.

From December 12 and until December 17, all residents will be permitted to travel between municipalities i.e. from town to town (e.g Marbella to Estepona).

However they will not yet be permitted to travel between provinces.

During this first phase, restaurants and bars must continue to close at 6pm and the curfew will remain unchanged (10pm to 7am).

However non-essential businesses, i.e. shops, will be permitted to open until 9pm.

In the second phase, from December 18 until January 10, if there has not been a significant spike in coronavirus figures, more restrictions will be lifted.

Over this period, travel will be permitted between provinces and the start of the curfew will be extended to 11pm and finish at 6am.

Restaurants and bars will be permitted to open later but they must remain closed between 6pm and 8pm.

They will then be permitted to re-open between 8pm and 10:30pm.

Moreno also clarified that family reunions on December 24, 25, 31 and January 1 cannot exceed 10 people.

Moreno thanked ‘everyone’ for their ‘responsible’ behaviour over the past few weeks.

He also praised police and health workers ‘working on the front lines’ to keep the region safe.

More to follow…