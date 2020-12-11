THE weekly trend of new COVID-19 cases shows a flattening out of figures across the Valencian Community.

1,695 infections were reported in the region, according to the latest health ministry report last night(December 10).

That’s 27 less than the previous Thursday and marginally reverses a significant rise noted seven days earlier on a week-to-week basis.

Alicante Province last night reported 537 new positives which is 17 more than on December 3..

22 people have died across the Community since the previous report on Wednesday evening, with ten of those in Alicante Province.

That’s seven more over a week, but hospitalisations are continuing to fall.

People getting hospital treatment in Alicante Province stand at 312, down by 69 over a week.

Patients in ICU beds have fallen by 14 since December 3 to 84.

62 new outbreaks have been reported in the Valencian Community with nine of them in Alicante Province.

22 of the outbreaks are concentrated in the Valencia City area.

Seven of the Costa Blanca area outbreaks are caused through socialisation including the first reported outbreak in Los Montesinos involving three cases.

The list also includes two outbreaks of ten cases each in Alicante and Altea as well as a four people in a San Fulgencio area outbreak.