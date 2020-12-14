A SIXTH person has died in Gibraltar from the COVID-19 virus even as the number of active cases remained at 42.

The 65 to 70-year-old man died last night from being unable to breathe ‘as a result of COVID-19 pnemonitis’, a government spokesperson said today.

It follows five other deaths mainly of elderly people with other underlying health problems.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: ‘It is with extreme sadness that we must announce a further death in Gibraltar due to COVID-19.

“I had a commercial relationship with the deceased and I respected him greatly.

“I am genuinely saddened by this death.”

He said this latest casualty was a reminder that the pandemic was still going to make us change the way we live our festive season.

“Although vaccines are on their way, we are not protected yet.

“I implore you to please follow all the requirements in place to keep you and your loved ones safe, and don’t take any unnecessary risks.

“Wash your hands, wear a mask where you need to and keep a safe distance of at least 2 metres.”

Of the 42 active cases at the moment, only two are now in hospital in the COVID-19 ward with none getting intensive care.

Nearly 103,000 tests have been carried out, three times the resident population of the Rock.

A total of 1,036 people have recovered from the virus, while there are 235 people in self-isolation at this current time.