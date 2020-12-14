JOHN le Carre has died at the age of 89 after contracting pneumonia.

The author first rose to fave in the 1960s with espionage thrillers including The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, inspired by his time working for both the Security Service (MI5) and the Secret Intelligence Service (M16).

Writer Le Carre, real name David Cornwell, left the MI6 in 1963 to devote all his time to write and went on to pen multiple bestsellers including Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, A Most Wanter Man, The Constant Gardener and The Night Manager, all of which have been adapted for film or TV.

He passed away on Saturday night at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, his family said.

Jonny Geller, his literary agent, said his death was not related to coronavirus.

“His like will never be seen again,” Mr Geller said. “Our hearts go out to his four sons, their families and to his dear wife, Jane.”