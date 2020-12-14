MALAGA’S star hiking trail, Caminito del Rey, has announced it will reopen on December 18, coinciding with the lift of mobility restrictions in Andalucia.

After weeks of closure, The King’s Path, built into the walls of Los Gaitanes Gorge in El Chorro, will return to its usual winter timetable.

The attraction will be open from 9.30am to 3pm every day except December 24, 25 and 30 and January 1.

The reopening of the site was announced this Sunday by the Malaga Provincial Council. Additionally as of January 2, the Caminito del Rey will be open once again on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets for the remainder of the winter season, until March 1, are already on sale on the official website at €10 for general admission and €18 for the guided tour in Spanish or English.

In addition to the usual security measures in hiking safety, the facilities comply with all COVID-19 health and safety measure including hydroalcoholic gel dispensers installed along the entire route, as well as regular cleaning and disinfection of contact surfaces such as handrails and helmets and toilets.

The daily capacity and group tours have also been reduced.

The Caminito is a linear tour, of 7.7 km (approximately two-and-a-half hours), descending from North (Ardales) to South (El Chorro).

The path had closed for the second time this year on November 10, when coronavirus measures were introduced by the Junta which closed all municipal borders.

You can always enjoy The Caminito del Rey from the comfort of your sofa in three different ways:

1. By enjoying 360º views of 40 different stunning points on the trail.

Check out the glass balcony railway tunnels, the view point from the railway wall or hanging footbridge.

2. Watch a series of videos explaining the history behind the Hydroelectric Power complex, the reason the trail was built, as well as the proposal to be included on the World Heritage List, among other footage.