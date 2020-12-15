SPECSAVERS Opticas Marbella has teamed up with Toy Planet Marbella to support this year’s Red Cross Christmas Campaign and help ensure no child goes without this festive season.

Every year the Spanish Red Cross launches a toy collection campaign, to help families who are struggling and make sure thatevery child hasthe chance to unwrap a new toy for Christmas.

They believe that it is a child’s right to be able to play with and enjoy a new toy and do not want the most vulnerable children to miss out.

This year Specsavers Opticas Marbella has joined the worthy campaign, in collaboration with Toy Planet stores in Marbella, Coin and Cartama, and are encouraging as many people as possible to be generous and show their support.

Nerea Galdos-Little, store director of Specsavers Opticas Marbella, says: “This year has been difficult for us all and has left many families with parents out of work and children in a very vulnerable situation.

“It’s heartbreaking to think of a child without a toy for Christmas, so we are getting behind the Red Cross’ Christmas campaign. We want to give our customers and Marbella residents an easy and safe way to donate to the campaign, even if they do not want to leave their homes.

“Toy Planet in Marbella, Coín and Cartama are collaborating with us so that anyone who wants to donate to this worthy cause can either go into one of the five stores in these areas, or visit their website and donate a toy online.”

Visit www.mundohobby.es to see the full list of participating stores and their locations, then pop into your nearest Toy Planet store and purchase a toy to donate to the campaign.

Alternatively, go to the website, choose a toy and select the option to have it delivered to the warehouse in Polígono Industrial La Ermita de Marbella and this will be donated straight into the appeal.

Toys can be donated online or in the Toy Planet stores until 20 December, when Red Cross Marbella will collect the toys and donate them to needy families in the area.

To donate a toy online or find your nearest participating store, visit www.mundohobby.es.