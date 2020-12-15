A WEDDING party of more than 300 guests has been broken up by police in Sevilla.

Police said the gathering, which took place in an urbanisation in Sevilla Este, was a ‘severe breach’ of restrictions.

The event had been organised in the common areas of a block of flats where over 300 partygoers had gathered to celebrate the nuptials.

20:00 h. Policía Local desaloja, sin incidentes, a unas 300 personas que participaban en la celebración de una boda organizada en las zonas comunes de varios bloques en #SevillaEste, incumpliendo las medidas sanitarias previstas por la pandemia #Covid19#Gobernación @Ayto_Sevilla pic.twitter.com/72sp4bvVql — Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) December 13, 2020

According to sources from Emergencias Sevilla, the party, which took place on Sunday evening, was broken up without incident.

READ MORE:

The same sources have reported that the majority of the guests were not wearing face masks or maintaining social distance measures.

According to the current state of alarm, municipalities that are on emergency level 3, including Sevilla city, the maximum capacity for wedding banquets is 50 people indoors and 75 outdoors.

Failure to comply with COVID-19 health measures in Andalucia can be expensive.

Below are some of the most common infringements and corresponding fines:

Minor infringements (€100 to €3,000)

Not wearing a mask: €100.

Wearing the mask incorrectly: €100.

Offences where authorities consider 15 people have been put at risk: €100 to €3,000.

Serious infringements (€3,000 to €60,000)