ORIHUELA Council is fast-tracking the forced closure of a notorious unlicensed brothel following a slew of complaints.

Although officially licensed as a hostel, Policia Nacional sources say that is merely a front for the illegal activity happening inside.

A provisional closure will be voted on by the Local Government Board of the City Council this week.

Town Planning Councillor Jose Aix, said: “Possibly this Wednesday we will finish the drafting of the legal report with which to proceed with the closure.”

If the Extraordinary Local Government Board fails to act this week, the next meeting is on December 22.

The City Council does not have the authority to close the premises permanently, so it will most likely shut its doors until it obtains another licence.

The establishment’s owners and managers may also be fined for non-compliance with coronavirus health measures, police said.