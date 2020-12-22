AN Albanian man killed by a hooded assassin at a British-owned Costa Blanca restaurant last Friday(December 18) had been arrested on two occasions.

The 42-year-old was gunned down at around 9.30pm on the terrace of The Orange Tree in l’Alfas.

Five shots were fired and the killer is still at large.

It’s emerged that the victim was arrested in November at an Albir bar over possessing fake documents in an operation against an Albanian-led drugs gang.

The bar owner’s daughter was the man’s ex-girlfriend, also of Albanian nationality.

He turned up to collect his belongings after their relationship broke up and police officers found counterfeit papers in his bag.

In November 2018, he was detained in a Policia Nacional anti-drugs probe which saw five arrests in l’Alfas and Benidorm.

Several weapons including a Kalashnikov rife were seized in the raids.

The Guardia Civil’s working theory over a motive for last Friday’s murder is that it was motivated over a settling of ‘old scores’.

The victim, who was out that night with a British woman, died 90 minutes after he was shot.