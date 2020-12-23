The number of active COVID-19 cases in Gibraltar has risen to 302, meaning nearly one percent of the population is infected at the moment.

This alarming figure means the Rock has a similar level of cases to London, if calculated per 100,000 people.

There are six people now in hospital, two more than yesterday, with over 1,700 in self-isolation.

With over 270 new cases in just ten days, the rate of infection has taken authorities by surprise.

Forms for government BEAT COVID aid are now available, a new plan could be prepared to help all the catering businesses closed on December 21.

The scheme could be extended further from the 30% of profits as all bars, cafes and restaurants are now losing a prime portion of their earnings over the festive period.

“We are considering providing further financial support to specifically support these businesses in meeting their staff costs during this period of disruption and closure,” said a Gibraltar government spokesperson.

Vijay Daryanani, Minister for Business, expressed the ‘commitment’ of the government to support businesses on the Rock, many who had already stocked up for the Christmas season.

“It requires a careful analysis of their costs, some of which are mitigated by the various measures that we have already announced previously.

“These measures that apply to the catering sector, such as rent discounts and rates waivers, will continue until March 2021.

“A further announcement will be made once Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar determines the most efficient way of assisting this industry.”

In the meantime, its traumatised population has been offered access to mental health services at Ocean Views.

The Gibraltar Health Authority’s mental health liaison team is available on 200 78807 at any time of the day or night, seven days a week.