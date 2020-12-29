GUARDIA Civil divers have recovered over 3,000 kilos of hashish bundles floating in the waters of a Murcia region bay.

91 drug-filled packs were found bobbing along in the Portman Bay area at La Union.

The consignment is said to have a market value of around €6 million.

A resident called the Guardia after spotting the strange sight on Monday morning(December 28).

It’s believed to be the largest stash of drugs in be found in local waters this year.

Normal sightings from fishermen and passers-by usually a yield a bale or two of narcotics.

Specialist divers arrived in the area and operating from a boat, they scooped up all of the packages, which were taken to the local port.

Investigators are trying to work out whether the illegal shipment had been dumped by a motorboat that was unable to land due to the recent bad weather caused by Storm Bella.

Another theory is that last weekend’s inclement conditions caused the consignment to be loosened from a mooring buoy ahead of a subsequent transfer to dry land.