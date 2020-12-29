3,590 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in just one day in the worst 24 hours for new infections during the pandemic in the Valencian Community

The Tuesday(December 29) update from the regional health ministry shows 1,169 extra cases compared to the previous Tuesday.

Contagion rates in the Valencian Community are only surpassed nationally by those in the Extremadura region and in the Canary Islands.

The bulk of new cases in the Community are in Valencia Province, with 2,332 additional infections.

The rate of increase in Alicante Province, including the Costa Blanca, is slower, but still of concern.

It reported 846 new cases, which is 230 more than the previous Tuesday.

That nevertheless is the second-highest daily figure for Alicante Province since 876 cases on November 13.

Castellon Province recorded 412 additional infections today.

60 deaths were reported in the Valencian Community, which is the second-highest figure since the start of the pandemic.

The number was only surpassed by a daily total of 64 fatalities in April.

It is too soon yet to factor in any impact that Christmas family gatherings will have had on infection and mortality rates, but the statistics may well lead to further restrictions from the regional government.

509 people are hospitalised in Alicante Province compared to 353 on December 22, with 20 additional patients admitted over the last 24 hours.

ICU patients stand at 107, up by 25 over a week, and three more than yesterday.

54 outbreaks were reported, down by 29 on a week-to-week basis in the Valencian Community.

15 of those are in Alicante Province, which is down by 11 over seven days..

The biggest outbreak is in Denia with nine people infected via socialising, with a six-person outbreak in Los Montesinos, also through social contact.