A homeless Alicante woman decided that jail was a better option compared to a cold night on local streets, even if it meant a serious wounding charge.

The 29-year-old Spaniard, who has a history of violent behaviour and drug addiction, plunged a knife into a 45-year-old man close to the city’s Jose Rico Perez stadium last Saturday(December 26).

The two people knew each other and the area where the stabbing happened is regularly frequented by the homeless during the night-time.

The man suffered serious injuries, but was said to be recovering well in the ICU of Alicante General Hospital.

Policia Nacional officers could not uncover any obvious motive for the attack and gender violence was ruled out.

All was made clear at her court appearance on Monday(December 28).

Prosecutors demanded that bail be denied due to the seriousness of the assault.

The woman’s solicitor was going to oppose the demand, but she stood up in court and admitted the attack because she ‘had done it to go to jail’.

The judge duly obliged with a custody order with an initial charge of committing a crime of serious injury.