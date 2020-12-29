A REDOVAN lady aged 102 was the first in the region to be given the new Pfizer vaccine, on the same day that the city mayor self-isolates with symptons.

Throughout the afternoon, 185 doses were given out to residents and staff at the Videsalud care home (below) in Redovan.

Resident Ana Mira Palomares, took the vaccine first, followed by Teresa Valero, a nursing assistant and Geriatrics coordinator at the same centre.

In three weeks, they will receive the second dose of the vaccine, part of Spain’s nationwide campaign against Coronavirus.

Three other care homes will get vaccination delivered, all part of Torrevieja Health Department, according to Director of Public Health in Orihuela, Pepe Cano.

He expressed his delight at the start of vaccination in the region, and throughout Spain in general.

Cano lamented that the virus has caused so much damage to health and the economy.

Also today, the mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana (below) announced that he has the Covid-19 virus, himself.

He is self-isolating at home, following a positive PCR test.

He said on his social media feed, “I have mild symptoms, but fortunately I am well.”

Adding, “it is important that we all continue to comply with the restrictions and rules to avoid new infections.”

