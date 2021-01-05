COSTA BLANCA business is booming, according to a radio station that has just added another broadcast to its services after a surge in clients.

Despite the area suffering from the Coronavirus pandemic, Big FM reported an almost instant uptake in advertising slots once businesses could operate again after lockdown.

We spoke with station manager, Richie Sparks (right), who said that’s down to the community links that have been forged during nine years of operation.

“Both listeners and local businesses have a connection with Big FM because of our work in the community during the floods and the lockdown, too,” said the 55 year-old.

“Businesses have struggled but there’s a dogged determination throughout the area to bounce back from 2020 as quickly as possible,” he continued.

“That’s why we’ve started Big Radio 2 to cater for extra demand from advertisers,” explained the ex-squaddie from Camborne, Cornwall.

Sparks has cemented the station’s relationship with the community via charity work, outside broadcasts and supporting local business where possible.

He admitted, “During hard times like we all suffered in 2020, it’s great to come out stronger than ever. It reflects on our listeners and equally, our clients.”

One happy client is Unblockarod in Daya Nueva, where Yvonne agreed, “We’re aware that business confidence in the Costa Blanca is increasing, despite the lockdown and Brexit.”

“Promoting with Big FM gets such a good response, it’s no surprise they’re expanding.”

The new station broadcasts on 102.4FM, one of three frequencies previously taken up by Big FM, so there’s no fiddly retuning for listeners.

One major difference is that the station is continuous music with no presenters.

Sparks quipped, “If listeners tire of a Big FM presenter, which they do, at least they have somewhere else to go to get great music.”