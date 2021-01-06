EX-Real Madrid star Sergio Carrallo has proposed to reality star girlfriend, Caroline Stanbury, 44.

The Spanish player, 26, showed off his romantic side on an adventurous trip to Napal when he popped the question in front of ‘holy’ lake Gosainkunda.

In a clip that Caroline shared to Instagram, Sergio is seen pulling out a red jewellery box and bending down on one knee in front of her.

In the video Sergio can be heard telling her ‘I love you so much and I want you to be my wife’.

Caroline, who found fame starring in Bravo’s Ladies of London, doubled over with emotion before excitedly accepting the ring.

“5400 meters up in the Holy lakes my new journey is just beginning. SHE SAID YESSS!” wrote Sergio on Instagram.

Reality star Caroline also shared the happy news with her followers writing: “So I have been wanting to share this moment with you all! 5400 meters up on the holy lakes I said YES!”

Loved-up Sergio couldn’t help writing in the comments below her photos, “So ready to spend the rest of my life with you! Thank you for being amazing and being there for me helping me to become the best version of myself.”

The former football left winger, who retired in 2018, will become stepfather to three children – daughter Yasmine, 14; and twin sons Zac and Aaron, 10 – from her 17-year marriage to Turkish financier Cem Habib, which ended a year ago.

Caroline also previously dated Hugh Grant and Prince Andrew before pairing up with Sergio last July.