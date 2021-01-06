TOTTENHAM Hotspur star Harry Winks could sign for Valencia CF on loan, it has emerged this week.

The 24-year-old midfielder has grown frustrated with his situation in the London club, falling out of favour with Mourinho in the Premiership – albeit not in the Europa League – and relegated to a secondary role in the club in recent months.

Harry Winks with Jose Mourinho during the Carabao Cup match in Stoke on December 23

This has led Winks to seriously reconsider his future, with the January transfer market now opening up.

As reported by the Spanish sporting press this week, Valencia have shown interest in the English player, who has reciprocated by stating that, although he feels British and wants to play for the national squad, he also has Spanish grandparents and feels a connection with the Mediterranean country.

In fact, by playing the rest of the season in the capital of the Valencian Community, Winks hopes to build up his playing time ready to take part in the next European Championship scheduled for this summer, COVID permitting.

The format of the operation currently on the table would be as a loan, with the Valencian club responsible only for paying the player’s wages of just over €5 million a season and no transfer fee or other costs.

Winks’ playing style is said to be a perfect fit for Spanish football, thanks to his technical quality and passing ability.