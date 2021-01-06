3,930 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in just one day in the worst 24 hours for new infections during the pandemic in the Valencian Community

The Tuesday(January 5) update from the regional health ministry shows 340 extra cases compared to the previous Tuesday.

The bulk of new cases in the Community are in Valencia Province, with 2,242 additional infections, but Alicante Province, including the Costa Blanca, logged a record daily high of 1,273 cases.

That is 427 more on a week-to-week basis.

85 deaths were reported in the Valencian Community, which is highest figure since the start of the pandemic.

The number was only surpassed by a daily total of 64 fatalities back in April.

No hospitalisation figures were provided by the regional health ministry, with beds said to be rapidly filling up across the region.

New restrictions including an earlier curfew start-time, afternoon closures for hospitality businesses and 29 municipalities imposing localised measures come into force tomorrow(January 7).