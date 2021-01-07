THE Murcia region curfew will start an hour earlier from 10.00 pm this Saturday(January 9).

The news comes a day after a new daily COVID-19 case record of 1,107 infections across the area.

The regional government has also announced the return of perimeter closures for Cartagena, Lorca, Molina de Segura, and Murcia City due to high local infection rates.

It means that around 80% of the region’s population have to stay within their communities across 22 municipalities, with exceptions for work and getting medical treatment.

Bars and restaurants in the 22 areas will as of this Saturday be unable to serve customers indoors and terraces will be restricted to 50% capacity.

The COVID Monitoring Committee said that it was the ‘worst situation faced by the region’ since the pandemic began in March.

They said that the vaccination programme will not dent the increasing rate of new COVID-19 cases.

On a more positive note, they added that vaccinations for Murcia’s residential homes should be completed tomorrow(January 8).