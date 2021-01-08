Change can be unnerving, simply because it presents us with something new, something we have not seen before. La incertidumbre concerniente a las circunstancias cambiantes lo hace difícil de preparar para el futuro. Yet, preferred or not, ¡el cambio es el único constante en la vida y puede ser algo positivo! With the right resources and approach, one can efficiently navigate changes por lo mejor. This is a reality that the cruise industry is learning amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Protocols and the Travel Industry

The travel industry has been one of the hardest-hit industries in the world. Airlines, cruise lines, and railways have all seen the demand for their services fall dramatically. Los cruseros, in particular, have been finding new ways to navigate all the changes that the global pandemic has brought with it. Popular cruise line Incruises, por ejemplo, ha reducido cuantas personas pueden estar en el crucero al mismo tiempo para que puedan practicar el distanciamiento social. In addition, it is required for cruisers to wear masks and follow other sanitation practices.

In addition to the changes made aboard, it also does not hurt that most cruise ship passengers who had their cruises delayed or cut short at the onset of the pandemic han elegido recibir el crédito para usar en un crucero en el futuro – versus opting for a refund. Many of the small islands that depend on cruise ship docking to help their economies are also creating special tourist corridors to accommodate visitors again – incluyendo los de los cruceros. This is a positive trajectory for cruise lines and the wider international travel community.

Los cambios en los cruceros

Junto con los cambios que ya mencionamos, una cosa diferente que a muchas personas les va a gustar es un centro médico mejor en caso de un brote. There are also expected to be daily temperature checks and regular testing where necessary. Sanitization stations will be a dime a dozen across the length and breadth of the cruise ship, and more.

Por supuesto, todavía hay muchas oportunidades para divertirse a bordo. There will be lots of virtual reality and simulation options available to ensure that the entertainment options while aboard are wide and varied. Dinners will feature crew members serving guests as an alternative to the typical buffet meal serving style and tables for those opting to dine in will be spread sufficiently apart to facilitate social distancing protocols. También va a ver varias opciones para llevar la comida por cualquier comida durante el día.

All these changes are designed to keep passengers safe while ensuring they have all the fun in the world.

The Added Economic Bonus of Cruise Liners Like Incruises International

Launched in May 2016, Incruises International is the world’s largest subscription-based membership cruise club where members can use cruise dollars to travel on cruises. Importantly, there are compensation options and financial incentives to be had from these memberships. Considerando el protocolo de viaje, junto con la necesidad por costes reducidos, es claro que el modelo de negocios de Incruises va a ayudar la compañía siguiendo adelante. After all, chances are that many of the changes and protocols implemented this year will be maintained long into 2021 and perhaps even 2022.

The psychological benefits of being able to go on a cruise and get a much-needed mental and physical break are always welcomed. That said, it does not hurt that membership cruise lines, tal como Incruises, offer up a way for members to save and earn money while they enjoy an awesome vacation – albeit a shorter one. Es probable que los viajes por crucero van a durar menos tiempo por ahora para promover la seguridad.