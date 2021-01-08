CASTILLA Y LEON has announced the extension of perimeter closure for the duration of the state of alarm.

The third wave of coronavirus sweeping through Spain is relentless and, as it advances, the autonomous regions are adjusting their restrictions.

READ MORE:

The President of the Junta of Castilla y Leon, Alfonso Fernandez Mañueco, has announced that the perimeter closure will be extended throughout the autonomous region until May.

The curfew has also been extended indefinitely from 10pm., to 6am., and gatherings have been restricted to a maximum of six people.



Mañueco has also announced the closure of the hotels, shopping centres and gyms in the provinces of Avila, Segovia and Palencia, due to the ‘high increase in contagion’.

According to Mañueco, the measures arise from the unanimous recommendation of experts, who, concerned about the ‘marked speed’ of virus transmission, have also urged that the criterion for measuring the accumulated incidence should be at 7 days and not 14.

Additionally, the Region of Murcia has ordered the confinement of 22 municipalities, including the capital and the other three towns with more than 50,000 inhabitants: Cartagena, Lorca and Molina de Segura, in view of the high number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The President of Murcia, Fernando Lopez Miras, has also brought forward the curfew to 10pm., as has the Autonomous City of Melilla.