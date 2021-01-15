ANDALUCIA has asked Madrid for permission to implement an 8pm curfew as part of a new package of coronavirus restrictions.

Regional president Juanma Moreno said at a press conference tonight that the rule of six will be reduced to four as of midnight on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

It means people who do not live together may not meet in groups of more than four, be that at home or at a bar or restaurant.

Meanwhile, any municipality with a 14-day cumulative incidence rate of 500 cases per 100,000 people or higher must close its perimeters.

It means no one can enter or leave without a justified reason for doing so.

All eight provinces must also close their outer perimeters and Andalucia’s outer border will remain closed save for exceptional circumstances.

Any municipality with an incidence rate of over 1,000 cases per 100,000 people must order the closure of all non-essential businesses.

The 91 municipalities with such an incidence rate will also be confined to their homes if Madrid allows for it.

The eight municipalities previously closed in the Campo de Gibraltar will remain under the same restrictions.

All bars, restaurants AND non-essential shops must close by 6pm across the region.

More to follow…