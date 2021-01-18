EIGHT Malaga municipalities are facing tougher coronavirus restrictions this week after crossing the incidence rate threshold set by the Junta de Andalucia.

Malaga city, Marbella, Estepona are among the towns which now register a 14-day cumulative incidence rate of 500 cases per 100,000 people or higher.

The others are Benalmadena, Rincon, Mijas, Fuengirola and Cartama, reports Diario Sur.

It comes after new measures announced at the weekend declared that any municipality with an incidence rate of more than 500 would have to close its outer perimeters.

That means no one can leave or exit without a justified reason, which they must be able to prove with documentation.

However the measures, announced in the Official Gazette of Andalucia (BOJA), do not allow for the automatic upgrading of municipalities into the higher risk categories.

It means the eight zones which have crossed the threshold today will have to wait until regional president Juanma Moreno meets with the so-called committee of experts.

It is then when the Partido Popular will likely announce tougher restrictions for areas which have met the criteria.

Only when they are published in the BOJA will the expected tougher measures become official.

There are already 50 municipalities in Malaga that exceed 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants: Teba, Almargen, Monda, Alameda, Salares, Ardales, Igualeja, El Borge, Benamocarra, Cartajima, Coin, Alfarnatejo, Alhaurin el Grande, Algatocin , Alcaucin, Alfarnate, Villanueva del Rosario, Moclinejo, Gaucin, Alora, Farajan, Sayalonga, Comares, Velez-Malaga, Genalguacil, Ronda, Algarrobo, Mollina, Cañete la Real, Benarraba, Manilva, Alhaurin de la Torre, Canillas de Albaida, Villanueva del Trabuco and Arenas.