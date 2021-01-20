A FURTHER 5,922 coronavirus cases have been detected in Andalucia in the past 24 hours.

The figure is much higher than the just over 3,000 recorded yesterday but represents a significant decrease from the same day last week, when 6,882 were counted.

However it is the highest daily increase in cases since Saturday.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate increased by 35 points on Wednesday to reach 678.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

A week ago, the ever-important figure stood at 318.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Sevilla counted the most new cases today after detected 1,244 in the past 24 hours, followed closely by Malaga with 1,217.

Cadiz was third with 811, followed by Granada with 696, Cordoba 587, Almeria 577, Huelva 462 and Jaen 328.

Sevilla also counted the most deaths in the past 24 hours, with 16 coronavirus sufferers losing their lives to the disease.

Malaga counted 13 COVID deaths over the same period, followed by Cadiz with 11, Granada with eight, Jaen with seven, Cordoba with four and Almeria with three.