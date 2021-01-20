A BULLYING farmer that abused foreign workers and had them working in pitiful conditions has been arrested.

Policia Nacional sources allege the Murcia business-owner, “exploited foreign citizens, giving them a paltry salary for working in unhealthy working conditions.”

  • Murcia Farmer 2
  • Murcia Farmer 3
ABUSED: Workers found packed into a van are taken to safety

Men and women worked 12 hours a day, earning an average 75 euros per week, with victims often having wages forfeited for not reaching ever-changing targets.

Workers even had to ask permission to go to what was described as a “deplorable” bathroom.

Statements reveal that some were forced to carry on working, despite being injured by dangerous equipment.

The farmer would pack over a dozen workers into the back of a van without any seats and without any thought for social distancing.

He was caught red-handed last Wednesday, January 13, as he was transporting seven workers from one site to another.

The 53-year-old was arrested for abusing workers’ rights, favouring irregular immigration and illegal trafficking of labour.

His two industrial buildings were closed and his bank accounts were blocked.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.