BENIDORM’S bullring will be converted into a new cultural hub at a cost of €8.7 million.

Structural issues have meant that the venue has not been able to host entertainment events for over two years.

The bullring was constructed in 1962 and was a major symbol of a time of major development for the city.

The venue was closed after technical reports said it was unsafe, with only the music and dance school buildings remaining open on the site.

City council plans include creating a central library, youth centre, study rooms, and a hall for local groups to meet.

New stands will be erected at the arena venue with permanent light and sound rigging.

The total revamp is set to be finished in 2023.

A project tender has been advertised which incorporates the new buildings and at the site, as well as the upgrade to the main arena.

Final design plans should be in the council’s hands by the early summer.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, said: “This great project will be a synthesis of Benidorm’s commitment to culture, to associations, to participation, to creativity, to leisure and the development of our young people, to multiculturalism, and to intergenerational relationships.”

The council has received €10 million of European funding to cover the change, which will also pay for a new youth hostel, camping area and interpretation centre in the Parque de la Sequia Mare.