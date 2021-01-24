WORKERS have been spotted by numerous witnesses constructing a marquee in the car park of the Hospital Comarcal de la Axarquía, sparking rumours of a COVID-19 field hospital being set up.

Local media outlet Axarquia Plus was inundated with calls and photos to their social media page of workers erecting the steel supports on a large tent style marquee outside the hospital.

Cases in Axarquia have plateaued at just under the 1,000 per 100,000, at 984.7 in the past 14 days.

Since the beginning of the second wave, the hospital has experienced enormous strain with increased ICU admissions relating to COVID-19.

This has led witnesses to assume that the tent will be to treat victims of the virus due to lack of space inside.

The tent being constructed in the car park of the Hospital Comarcal de la Axarquía (Facebook/pablo.reyalba.52)

However a spokesman for the hospital has denied claims, explaining to local press that the tent will be used as a cafeteria.

This admission has led to speculation that the existing cafeteria is being used to hold over spill patients.

The province of Malaga has recently experienced record infection cases, with 1,661 cases in the past 24 hours, with 638 hospitalised throughout the region, 72 in a serious condition.

