THE COVID-19 incidence rate in Andalucia has fallen for the first time since December 29.

As of Tuesday, there are 909.9 cases per 100,000 people, down by 1.5 points from Monday.

Although it is still 267.2 points higher than it was seven days ago, the marginal drop could be the first sign of figures beginning to peak or even stabilise.

It comes as 4,751 cases were detected in the region in the past 24 hours, around 1,000 more than the same day last week, according to Junta figures.

Cadiz overtook Malaga as the province counting the most new cases Tuesday, clocking 1,303.

Malaga detected 990, followed by Sevilla with 758, Almeria 492, Cordoba 430, Huelva 287, Jaen 257 and Granada with 234.

In terms of deaths, there were 88 in the past 24 hours, 37 more than Monday and 15 more than Tuesday last week.

Malaga counted the most with 22, followed by Almeria, Granada and Sevilla with 13 each.

Cadiz counted 10 deaths while Huelva saw six, Cordoba three and Huelva two.

It comes as the Junta has warned of a rough 15 days ahead, with the peak of the third wave still not believed to have been reached.

The region is now considering closing all non-essential businesses across the whole region this week.

That measure is already in place for towns with a 14-day cumulative incidence rate of 1,000 cases per 100,000 people or more.

Marbella, Jerez and Almeria will adopt the restriction as of tomorrow after crossing the 1,000 case threshold at the weekend.

Juanma Moreno’s government yet again asked Madrid for extra powers to implement an 8pm curfew and home confinements in the hardest hit zones.

Its requests have so far been rejected by the national health ministry.